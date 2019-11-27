UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 10,000 People Benefit From Online Mutual Aid Plan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:11 PM

Over 10,000 people benefit from online mutual aid plan

More than 10,000 people who have suffered severe diseases or faced difficulties incurred by accidents have received help from an online mutual aid plan launched by Ant Financial, the company said Wednesday

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 10,000 people who have suffered severe diseases or faced difficulties incurred by accidents have received help from an online mutual aid plan launched by Ant Financial, the company said Wednesday.

Since Ant Financial launched the online healthcare platform Xiang Hu Bao, which means "mutual protection," a year ago, more than 100 million users have joined the platform, with one-third of them coming from rural areas or county-level regions, according to the company, an Alibaba affiliate.

Offered through Ant Financial's online payment platform Alipay, Xiang Hu Bao requires no premiums.

Users can sign up for free, and the platform functions like a collective. When a member requires medical treatment, other members contribute evenly to payouts, which can be up to 300,000 Yuan (about 42,800 U.S. Dollars) in total.

Through collective aid, Xiang Hu Bao lowers the barrier for people to obtain basic health protection, enhancing their ability to counter risk, said Zhu Minglai, director of a research center for health economics and medical insurance under Nankai University.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company From Million

Recent Stories

NUST retains top position in Pakistani HEIs; ascen ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Romanian President on re- ..

31 minutes ago

Javed Hashmi says next 48 hours are important

48 minutes ago

Twenty-Six Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Is ..

2 minutes ago

Standard Turkish citizens in Albania arrive home

4 minutes ago

Palace Museum joins WTA in building World Tourism ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.