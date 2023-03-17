UrduPoint.com

Over $11 Bln Textile Products Exported In 8 Months

Published March 17, 2023

Over $11 bln textile products exported in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Textile exports reached $11,218.655 million during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The textile exports showed a decline of 11.09 percent from $12,617.372 million during the same period of last year (July-February 2021-22).

The export of raw cotton witnessed positive growth during July-February (2022-23) of 86.80 percent from $6.577 million (last fiscal year) to $12.286 million, and that of tents, canvas and tarpaulin went up by 19.89 percent from $72.007 million to $86.332 million.

Similarly, the export of cotton yarn showed negative growth by 38.12 percent from $816.102 million to $505.015 million.

Likewise, the export of cotton cloth decreased by 12.95 percent from $1,585.387 million to $1,380.075 million; cotton (carded or combed) by 39.80 per cent from $1.610 million to $0.969 million, yarn (other than cotton yarn) by 29.35 per cent from $41.

845 million to $29.562 million, knit-wear by 6.83 per cent from $3,304.616 million to $3,078.885 million, bed wear by 16.13 percent from $2,187.922 million to $1,834.904 million and towels by 7 percent, from $716.688- million to $666.497 million.

The export of readymade garments also declined by 5.48 percent from $2,518.743 million to $2,380.837 million; art, silk and synthetic textile by 10.78 percent from $306.079 million to $273.080 million; made-up articles (excluding towels, bedwear) by 12.89 per cent from $556.476 million to $484.763 million, and all other textile materials by 3.55 percent from $503.319 million to $485.450 million.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the textile goods' exports declined by 29.92 percent in February 2023 to $ 1,180.450 million against $1,684.313 million in February 2022.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile goods' exports decreased by 10.69 percent in February 2023 against $,321.768 million in January 2023, according to the PBS data.

