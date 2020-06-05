Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations in country

(@fidahassanain)

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2020) More than one thousand and one hundred teams took part in operation to control locust across the country here on Friday.

According to National Disaster Management Authority, area comprising 357,000 hectares of land was surveyed during the last twenty four hours, while 3,600 hectares of area was sprayed with anti-locust remedy.

It includes 2400 hectares in Balochistan, 200 hectares in Punjab, 700 hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 300 hectares in Sindh.

So far, 515,600 hectares of land has been sprayed in the country.