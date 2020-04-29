Over 11Mln French Workers Get Salaries Under 'Partial Unemployment' Program - Authorities

Approximately 11.3 million French workers, or more than one in two employees, are currently receiving state salary compensation under the partial unemployment program, which was introduced to offset the negative consequences of the coronavirus-related lockdown for businesses, Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud told the France Inter broadcaster on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Approximately 11.3 million French workers, or more than one in two employees, are currently receiving state salary compensation under the partial unemployment program, which was introduced to offset the negative consequences of the coronavirus-related lockdown for businesses, Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud told the France Inter broadcaster on Wednesday.

The French government has put in place the system of "exceptional benefits," allowing business owners and self-employed people whose activities have been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic to receive state compensation. Employers can use these allowances, in particular, to fund the salaries of workers whose hours have been reduced due to the pandemic-related restrictions.

"As of this morning, 11.3 million employees, and 890,000 companies, are protected by the partial unemployment scheme, which means that a company [applies for participating in the program] and it is the state that pays their wages," Penicaud said, adding that the program will be extended until June 1.

The minister pointed out that, as the partial unemployment program will be a part of the strategy to exit the lockdown after May 11, the amount of state support for companies engaged in the initiative will become "a little less important".

The government also set up a part-time work system for those who have to take care of their children while schools and daycare facilities are closed due to the pandemic. Under it, parents receive daily allowances from the state through sick leave. The program was introduced on March 15 and is due to end on May 1.

Penicaud said that the parents who have to keep their children at home after May 1 due to the gradual reopening of schools would be still provided with daily compensation. However, to continue receiving it after June 1, a school certificate will be required, she added.

France has so far confirmed 169,053 COVID-19 cases, with 23,694 deaths and 47,775 recoveries. The government lockdown exit strategy was presented by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday.