Over $12 bln textile products exported in 9 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Textile exports reached $12,476.459 million during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Textile exports showed a decline of 12.40 percent from $14,242.613 million during the same period of last year (July-March 2021-22).

The export of raw cotton witnessed positive growth during July-March (2022-23) of 97.46 percent from $6.577 million (last fiscal year) to $12.987 million, and that of tents, canvas and tarpaulin went up by 25.10 percent from $82.145 million to $102.766 million.

Similarly, the export of cotton yarn showed negative growth by 36.92 percent from $908.487 million to $573.084 million.

Likewise, the export of cotton cloth decreased by 14.34 percent from $1,795.487 million to $1,538.031 million; cotton (carded or combed) by 38.99 per cent from $1.631 million to $0.995 million, yarn (other than cotton yarn) by 31.69 per cent from $48.

188 million to $32.918 million, knit-wear by 9.10 per cent from $3,729.682 million to $3,390.335 million, bed wear by 17.03 percent from $2,448.860 million to $2,031.741 million and towels by 9.07 percent, from $819.589 million to $745.288 million.

The export of readymade garments also declined by 7.20 percent from $2,863.567 million to $2,657.265 million; art, silk and synthetic textile by 9.94 percent from $343.591 million to $309.432 million; made-up articles (excluding towels, bedwear) by 14.71 per cent from $627.006 million to $534.761 million, and all other textile materials by 3.69 percent from $567.834 million to $546.856 million.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the textile goods' exports declined by 22.61 percent in March 2023 to $ 1,257.804 million against $1,625.242 million in March 2022.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile goods' exports however increased by 6.55 percent in March 2023 against $1 180.450 million in February 2023, according to the PBS data.