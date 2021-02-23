Over 12,563 farmers provided training under safe calf initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :In order to promote and develop the livestock sector for enhancing meat production to tackle with local requirements as well as to export about 12,563 farmers were provided onsite consultancy and training.

The livestock departments of provincial governments had conducted onsite consultancy and training program for farmers under Safe the Calf project, which was the main component of National Agriculture Emergency Program, said Senior Joint Secretary and Spokesman of the Ministry of National food Security and Research Dr Javed Hammayun.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that more than 26,841 calves also registered and regular support being provided by departments in tagging, vaccination, deworming and nutrition plan to farmers The preparation of techno economic feasibility and project broachers to guide field staff and farmers on sops and business models were also finalized, he added.

Under the program, he said that Pakistan feedstuff database were also publish to help farmers in feed formulations, besides conducted two day national review and planning workshop with all departments and project partners to develop annual works and cash plan.

Dr Javed further informed that 05 days Training of trainers workshop on business models of commercial calf rearing and feedlot fattening for project officials of provincial livestock departments at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore were also conducted.

More than 32 senior officials of the departments trained to commence further trainings to the farmers at their respective fields to overcome different diseases, he added.

Monitoring officers at Livestock and Dairy Development board conducted field based monitoring visits to monitor saved and mature calves at 25 selected districts of Punjab, KP, ICT and AJK, he remarked.

Besides, develop media strategy for PMI projects and initiate implementations at PMU and field level, he said adding that under the project conducted national workshop for genetic improvement of livestock breeds for milk and meat at National Agriculture Research Centre andNARC and more than 70 senior public officers, scientists and private sector stakeholders attended the workshop and develop consensus on the scope of the national program for breed improvement.