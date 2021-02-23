UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 12,563 Farmers Provided Training Under Safe Calf Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Over 12,563 farmers provided training under safe calf initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :In order to promote and develop the livestock sector for enhancing meat production to tackle with local requirements as well as to export about 12,563 farmers were provided onsite consultancy and training.

The livestock departments of provincial governments had conducted onsite consultancy and training program for farmers under Safe the Calf project, which was the main component of National Agriculture Emergency Program, said Senior Joint Secretary and Spokesman of the Ministry of National food Security and Research Dr Javed Hammayun.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that more than 26,841 calves also registered and regular support being provided by departments in tagging, vaccination, deworming and nutrition plan to farmers The preparation of techno economic feasibility and project broachers to guide field staff and farmers on sops and business models were also finalized, he added.

Under the program, he said that Pakistan feedstuff database were also publish to help farmers in feed formulations, besides conducted two day national review and planning workshop with all departments and project partners to develop annual works and cash plan.

Dr Javed further informed that 05 days Training of trainers workshop on business models of commercial calf rearing and feedlot fattening for project officials of provincial livestock departments at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore were also conducted.

More than 32 senior officials of the departments trained to commence further trainings to the farmers at their respective fields to overcome different diseases, he added.

Monitoring officers at Livestock and Dairy Development board conducted field based monitoring visits to monitor saved and mature calves at 25 selected districts of Punjab, KP, ICT and AJK, he remarked.

Besides, develop media strategy for PMI projects and initiate implementations at PMU and field level, he said adding that under the project conducted national workshop for genetic improvement of livestock breeds for milk and meat at National Agriculture Research Centre andNARC and more than 70 senior public officers, scientists and private sector stakeholders attended the workshop and develop consensus on the scope of the national program for breed improvement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Punjab Agriculture Guide Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan arrives in Colombo

10 minutes ago

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

25 minutes ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

29 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work i ..

30 minutes ago

India using rape as military tactic to punish Kash ..

31 minutes ago

India's Serum Institute despatches first Covax vac ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.