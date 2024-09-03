Over 1.2m Cotton Bales Recorded At Ginneries Till Aug 31
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Over 1.2 million (1,225,946) seed cotton (Phutti) bales reached in total 272 ginning factories across Pakistan till August 31.
According to a report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media on Tuesday, Punjab ginning factories recorded cotton arrival figures of 452,855 bales,while arrivals in Sindh recorded at 773,091 bales including 569,674 reaching ginneries in Sanghar district alone.
Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 30,450 bales. Out of the total arrivals, seed cotton converted into bales was recorded at 1,193,622 bales.
Exporters/traders bought 400 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 1,171,982 bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not yet started procuring cotton in 2024-25, says the report.
As many as 53,564 unsold bales stock was present.
Recent Stories
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues
More Stories From Business
-
SECP Issues warning against fraudulent social media groups5 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim55 minutes ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs1,000 to Rs.261,500 per tola1 hour ago
-
Türkiye's annual inflation slows to 13-month low in August2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open2 hours ago
-
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 20246 hours ago
-
Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation16 hours ago
-
CCoSOEs deliberates on management, strategic direction of key SOEs15 hours ago