Over 1.3m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 31

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 1.3 million (1,335,632) bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till Aug 31,2025, registering an increase of 8.95 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to the media on Wednesday, over 1.1 million (1,192,049) bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales

Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 465,570 bales registering an increase of 2.81 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 452,855 bales.

Sindh generated 870,062 bales registering an increase of 12.54 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 773,091 bales.Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 47,600 bales.

Exporters/traders didn't bought cotton bales while textile sector bought total 11,34,932 bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't procure cotton in 20225,26, says the report. As many as 200,700 unsold bales stock was present.

Total 299 ginning factories were operational in the country.