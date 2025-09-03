Over 1.3m Cotton Bales Arrival Recorded At Ginneries Till Aug 31
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 1.3 million (1,335,632) bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till Aug 31,2025, registering an increase of 8.95 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.
According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to the media on Wednesday, over 1.1 million (1,192,049) bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales
Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 465,570 bales registering an increase of 2.81 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 452,855 bales.
Sindh generated 870,062 bales registering an increase of 12.54 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 773,091 bales.Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 47,600 bales.
Exporters/traders didn't bought cotton bales while textile sector bought total 11,34,932 bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't procure cotton in 20225,26, says the report. As many as 200,700 unsold bales stock was present.
Total 299 ginning factories were operational in the country.
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From Business
-
Over 1.3m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 3157 seconds ago
-
Uzbekistan, Pakistan significant countries along ‘Silk Route’: Ambassador Alisher31 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 hours ago
-
Revival of Silk routes significant for Pak, Central Asian transit trade3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Indonesia, Pakistan negotiating on FTA for promoting trade liberalization4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 20255 hours ago
-
'Punjab CM played key role in mitigating flood devastation'15 hours ago
-
SBP annuls license of an exchange company on regulatory violations16 hours ago
-
Awareness sessions imperative for smooth transition to cashless economy19 hours ago