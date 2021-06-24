UrduPoint.com
Over 140 Lebanese Gas Stations Closed Over Attacks On Staff Amid Fuel Shortages

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The owners of 145 gas stations in Lebanon have refused to operate as the fuel crisis in the country leads to physical attacks on their staff, spokesperson for fuel distributors, Fadi Abu Shakra, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Lebanese social networks and media have recently been engulfed with videos from gas stations in different parts of the country depicting riots with mass fights and firearms use after gas station staff refuse to refuel cars.

"The problem is not solved, the queues at gas stations are only growing. 145 gas stations refused to take in gasoline and operate, as they are feared for the safety of their employees due to constant conflicts between citizens and the use of force against employees.

Citizens do not want to understand that a gas station is not responsible for the policy of the authorities and the fall of the pound," the spokesperson said.

Fuel shortages have been a subject of dismay across the Mediterranean nation for several months in a row, as the ongoing economic crisis deprives the state and private companies of funds to purchase enough fuel to cover demand in the country, where gasoline prices are subsidized by the state.

Lebanese gas stations work only until noon and fill up no more than 25 liters in one car due to gasoline shortages, which also result in long traffic jams in front of stations.

