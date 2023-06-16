Over $15 bln textile products exported in 11 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Textile exports reached $15,029.845 million during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Textile exports showed a decline of 14.72 per cent from $17,623.697 million during the same period of last year (July-May 2021-22).

The export of raw cotton witnessed positive growth during July-May (2022-23) of 104.13 per cent from $6.577 million (last fiscal year) to $13.425 million, and that of tents, canvas and tarpaulin went up by 26.52 per cent from $99.463 million to $125.840 million.

Similarly, the export of cotton yarn showed negative growth by 33.75 per cent from $1,112.712 million to $737.186 million.

Likewise, the export of cotton cloth decreased by 16.87 per cent from $2,236.855 million to $1,859.389 million; cotton (carded or combed) by 38.97 per cent from $1.631 million to $0.996 million, yarn (other than cotton yarn) by 32.91 per cent from $60.

624 million to $40.674 million, knit-wear by 12.94 per cent from $4,646.097 million to $4,044.754 million, bed wear by 18.53 per cent from $3,008.838 million to $2,451.263 million and towels by 10.56 per cent, from $1,020,111 million to $912.363 million.

The export of ready-made garments also declined by 10.28 per cent from $3,535.953 million to $3,172.385 million; art, silk and synthetic textile by 10.13 per cent from $421.860 million to $379.142 million; made-up articles (excluding towels, bedwear) by 18.55 per cent from $780.182 million to $635.428 million, and all other textile materials by 5.17 per cent from $692.793 million to $657.002 million.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the textile goods' exports declined by 19.57 per cent in May 2023 to $ 1,320.558 million against $1,641.961 million in May 2022.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile goods' exports however increased by 7.12 per cent in May 2023 against $1,232.834 million in April 2023, according to the PBS data.