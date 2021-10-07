Over 150 Global Business Leaders Call to End Death Penalty - Branson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) More than 150 global business leaders have signed a declaration demanding a ban on capital punishment, Virgin Group CEO Richard Branson, one of the campaign founders, said Thursday.

"The death penalty is broken beyond repair and plainly fails to deliver justice by every reasonable measure. More than 150 business leaders have come together to help end it," he tweeted.

The declaration was launched in March, ahead of the World Day Against the Death Penalty on October 10. It was signed by the leaders of Facebook, Unilever and Bayer.

"As an irreversible and extreme form of punishment, the death penalty is inhumane, and it is irreconcilable with human dignity.

Its worldwide abolition is a moral imperative that all of humanity should support," the declaration reads.

More than 170 United Nations member states have abolished the death penalty. Half of all states in the United States have outlawed execution or placed a moratorium on it.

Business leaders argue that the death penalty perpetuates inequality by targeting the poor and wastes public resources, diverting millions of Dollars from welfare, infrastructure and education initiatives every year.