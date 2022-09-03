UrduPoint.com

Over 1.5m Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan, With 14.4 Pc Decrease

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Over 1.5m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, with 14.4 pc decrease

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 1.5 million or exactly 15,39,710 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till September 1, registering decrease of 14.04 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Saturday, over 1.4 million or 14,04,254 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 0.7 million or 7,03, 993 bales registering a surplus of 29.09 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 1,58,650 bales.

Sindh generated over 0.8 million or 8,35,717 bales registering decrease of 32.92 pc as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 12,45,782 bales.

Textile mills bought 13,24,769 bales while exporters and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't buy during the cotton season 2022-23.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 6,12,056 bales followed by Vehari district of Punjab with 1,03,257 bales. Total 392 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 2,14,951 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Punjab Buy Vehari September Cotton Million

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds ..

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

7 minutes ago
 Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC ..

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC facilities

12 minutes ago
 Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

26 minutes ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

1 hour ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

2 hours ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.