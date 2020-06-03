UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 16,700 People Dismissed From Work In Japan Due To COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:14 PM

Over 16,700 People Dismissed From Work in Japan Due to COVID-19 - Reports

Over 16,700 people, working primarily in the hospitality industry, were laid off in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic, media reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Over 16,700 people, working primarily in the hospitality industry, were laid off in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic, media reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

According to the NHK broadcaster, from the period of late January to May 29, more than 3,700 people in the hotel business, 2,287 people working in companies operating tourist buses and taxis, and 2,122 people engaged in production all lost their jobs, indicating that the pandemic has affected industries related to tourism the most.

Geographically, Tokyo is the leader in terms of growing unemployment, where 2,495 people lost their jobs, followed by the Osaka prefecture with 1,789 and Hokkaido with 1,025.

In late May, the Japanese authorities released data on unemployment growth in the country.

The number of employed people in Japan fell by 800,000 in April year-on-year amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is the first drop in more than seven years. The total number of those employed stood at 66.28 million. The total number of people registered as unemployed was 1.89 million in April, which is 130,000 more year-on-year. The figure has been growing for the third straight month. Unemployment in April totaled 2.6 percent, which is 0.1 point higher compared to the previous month.

The Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing data collected by Tokyo Shoko Research Limited, that over 200 bankruptcies had been registered in the country over the pandemic. The amount of debt stands at around $100,000 per company.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Hotel Company Osaka Tokyo Japan January April May Media All From Industry Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pilot of PIA plane crash violated aviation rules, ..

3 minutes ago

PML-N should avoid point scoring tactics: Pakistan ..

58 seconds ago

Women's economic empowerment to improve social sta ..

1 minute ago

Footwear exports increase 15.86% to US$104.351mln

2 minutes ago

21 vehicles impounded over violating rules in Sarg ..

2 minutes ago

Mumbai shuts offices, tells people to stay home as ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.