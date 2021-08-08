UrduPoint.com

Over 170, 000 youth complete training courses in modern trades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Productive and skilled youth is crucial to economic development. Thanks to the present government which launched Hunarmand Pakistan under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

It's successful implementation is bridging demand-supply gap in the country's job market as over 170, 000 youth has completed their training courses in modern trades.

The statistics were shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar's office on Sunday.

It said the trained youth was getting overwhelming response from local and international job markets as many of them had started earning thousands of rupee by availing lucrative employment oppertunities.

The Federal government is making massive investment in youth as an amount Rs 10 billion has been spent on their technical and vocational trainings, said SAPM Usman Dar in a news statement.

He said trainings in modern and high-tech courses were being offered free of cost.

The SAPM vowed to extend all possible assistance to youth for improving their skill set.

He urged the youth to come forward and reap benefits of the Hunarmand Pakistan Programme.

Meanwhile, Usman Dar tweeted story of Adil Nadeem who has been earning more than Rs 50,000 online after completing his course in Web designing.

Adil from Mirpur, in a video message, said he got the job even before completion of his course.

He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the KJP's team for providing youth such oppertunities.

