Over 170 Countries to Experience Negative Per Capita Income Growth in 2020 - Georgieva

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) More than 170 countries around the globe will experience negative per capita income growth in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georieva said on Thursday ahead of the IMF and World Bank annual Spring Meetings.

"We now project that over 170 countries will experience negative per capita income growth this year," Georgieva said.

The IMF anticipates that the global economy will face its worst fallout since the Great Depression, she warned.