ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday informed that a total of 17,384 traders have been registered under the Tajir Dost Scheme by 23 May.

FBR spokesperson Bukhtiar Muhammad revealed that 5,173 traders from Karachi, 4,871 from Lahore and 1,406 from Islamabad have registered under the scheme.

Similarly, 1,944 traders from Rawalpindi, 1,409 from Peshawar and 899 from Quetta have also been registered.