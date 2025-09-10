Over 19,994 Metric Tons Of Tea Imported In First Month Of FY 2025-26
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Tea imports into the country during the first month of the current financial year grew by 0.27 percent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the month of July, 2025, over 19,030 metric tons of tea valued at $41.994 million were imported as compared to the imports of 11,675 metric tons worth $41.882 million of the same month of the previous year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics..
Overall food group imports into the country during the first month of the current financial year grew by 44.90 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year, it added.
During the month of July 2025, food commodities worth $743.879 million were imported, as compared to the imports of $513.389 million of the same period of the last year, the data revealed.
The imports of the commodities, including milk, cream and food for infants, grew by 92.64 percent as about 6,555 metric tons of the above-mentioned commodity valued $15.023 million were imported as compared to the imports of 3,728 metric tons costing $7.799 million of the same month of the last year.
During the first month of the current financial year, 7,079 metric tons of dry fruits, nut costing $8.295 million and 19,030 metric tons of tea worth $41.994 million were imported as compared to the imports of 5,313 metric tons, $5.
80 million and 17,481 metric tons valued at $41.882 million of the same period of the last year.
The imports of dry fruits and nuts in the first month of the current financial year grew by 42.95 percent, whereas tea imported into the country increased by 0.27 percent, respectively.
Over 19,556 metric tons of spices valued at $23.796 million and 110,098 metric tons of pulses costing $73.837 million were also imported into the country during the month under review, which was up by 19 percent and 10.95 percent, respectively.
It is worth mentioning here that the food group exports from the country during the first month of the current financial year decreased by 10.25 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the month of July 2025, food commodities valued at 426.995 million were exported as compared to the exports of $475.766 million of the same month of the last year.
However, the import of the commodities, including fish and fish preparations, grew by 18.60 percent, fruits by 43.63 percent and tobacco export increased by 786.63 percent respectively.
Meanwhile, the exports of meat and meat preparations increased by 9.80 percent as over 9,031 metric tons of meat valued at $40.461 million were exported during the month of July 2025, as compared to the exports of 8,408 metric tons valued at $36.849 million of the same month of the previous year
