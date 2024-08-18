Over 1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over one million (10,75,028) bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till August 15, 2024.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media on Sunday, Punjab ginning factories recorded cotton arrival figures of 3,92,736 bales while arrivals to ginneries in Sindh recorded at 6,82,292 bales including 5,12,203 reaching ginneries in Sanghar district alone.

Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 26,100 bales. Out of the total arrivals, seed cotton converted into bales was recorded at 10,34,675 bales.

Exporters/traders bought 400 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 10,06,517 bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not yet started procuring cotton in 2024,25, says the report. As many as 68511 unsold bales stock was present.

Total 296 ginning factories were operational in the country.