Over 1m Cotton Bales Arrival Recorded At Ginneries Till Aug 15
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over one million (10,75,028) bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till August 15, 2024.
According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media on Sunday, Punjab ginning factories recorded cotton arrival figures of 3,92,736 bales while arrivals to ginneries in Sindh recorded at 6,82,292 bales including 5,12,203 reaching ginneries in Sanghar district alone.
Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 26,100 bales. Out of the total arrivals, seed cotton converted into bales was recorded at 10,34,675 bales.
Exporters/traders bought 400 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 10,06,517 bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not yet started procuring cotton in 2024,25, says the report. As many as 68511 unsold bales stock was present.
Total 296 ginning factories were operational in the country.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Business
-
ICCI lauds government initiatives for developing gemstone sector20 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.200 per tola to Rs.260,00020 minutes ago
-
Machinery imports increased by 37.40% in first month of FY 2024-252 hours ago
-
Soyabean, palm oil imports reduced by 93.20% and 13.99% in July2 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $297 million from IT services' export during July 20243 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close mixed Monday3 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end lower on firm yen3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 20248 hours ago
-
ICCI for starting direct flights for Indonesia20 hours ago