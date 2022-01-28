UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Gas Tankers Heading From US To Europe - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Over 20 Gas Tankers Heading From US to Europe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) More than 20 gas tankers are already on their way from the United States to Europe amid the European Union's attempt to find alternatives to Russian fuel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, data from the Vortexa analytical company shows that 33 more gas tankers may also follow the same route.

>