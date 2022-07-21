UrduPoint.com

Over 200 USC Mobile Stores Operational In KPK To Facilitate People At Doorsteps

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022

Over 200 USC mobile stores operational in KPK to facilitate people at doorsteps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Utility Store Corporation (USC), in addition to providing essential food items on subsidized rates, has put in operation as many as 200 mobile stores in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province to facilitate people at their doorsteps.

"Currently, there are 100 mobile stores operational in Abbottabad zone and 100 others in Peshawar zone, which are facilitating people to buy products in their localities," USC spokesperson told APP.

The objective of the incumbent government is to save the downtrodden segments of society from shocks of inflation, which had hit hard the whole world, including Pakistan due to Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war.

The USC spokesman said that under the direction of Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, around 2 thousand Sasta Atta sales points were established in collaboration with district managements to provide subsidized flour to the people.

Currently, the rates of all basic necessary food commodities were much lower at USC outlets as compared to the market, he said adding sugar was available at Rs 70 per kg, flour at Rs 400 per 10 kg bag and ghee was being sold at Rs 300 per kg.

He said that in comparison with the open market, it was evident that the subsidized ghee was Rs250 per kilogram cheaper than the rates it was being sold in the open market.

Likewise, there was difference of Rs 25 to 35 in per kg of sugar, and Rs700 in 20 kg bag of flour at USC outlets compared to the market rates.

Other than this, the spokesman added, there were more than 1500 items that were being sold at utility stores at lower prices compared to their prices in open market.

He said, pulses were also being sold at low rates at USC outlets as white gram was available at around Rs.20-40, less rates that in open market. Same was the case with dal channa which was being sold around Rs.15-20 lower rates whereas lentils was also available at Rs.30-40 less rates as compared to open market.

It is pertinent to mention here that the USC is already providing subsidized sugar, ghee and flour to the masses across the country as per the orders of the Prime Minister.

The masses in general and the poor in particular have expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the USC management in providing basic commodities on subsidized rates at their doorsteps.

Talking to APP, Kamran Nazir, a consumer from Mansehra said that USC has been providing service to people of remote area of the district. "This initiatives of the Federal government is appreciable as it directly provides relief to the poor segment of society," Another customer from Mardan said that USC mobile service provided them subsidies and quality goods on their door steps, which is appreciable.

The USC has huge network of around 4811 outlets across the country, out of which 800 were operational in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In addition, the corporation has 30 warehouses, 65 regional offices and 9 zonal offices across the country.

