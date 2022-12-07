UrduPoint.com

Over 22 Cement Companies Awarded For Best Annual Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Over 22 cement companies awarded for best annual performance

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) here on Wednesday distributed awards among 22 companies dealing in cement sales, exports and logistic support for their best annual performance during the fiscal year 2021-22.

During an annual ceremony, which was inaugurated by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, of Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL), Qamar Haris Manzoor, the first prize was given to Goraya Cement Dealers Gujranwala for its top performance.

In addition, in sales category, three prizes each were distributed for best performance among dealers of three zones including Rawalpindi, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Hazara, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab.

Under the export category, 1st prize was given to Sahil Zaryab limited, 2nd to Brother Ittefaq limited and 3rd to Ghulam Farooq.

Under logistic and transport category, first prize was taken by Ittihad Group, 2nd by Yousaf Sanwari Logistic cell, and 3rd by Al-Husnain construction company.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Mansoor attributed the success of FCCL to all stakeholders who have been equally playing their part in taking the company ahead. he said, the profit by the FCCL was being distributed among its stakeholders including Fauji foundation, which was a big shareholder.

He said, the Fauji Foundation was a big institution which had taken responsibility of taking care of martyrs' families by providing the health and education facilities.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, General Manager, Marketing and Sale, FCCl, Aziz Usmani said the sales of FCCL have reached to around 6 million tons during fiscal year 2021-22.

He said, the cement was being utilized for domestic construction and was also being exported to Afghanistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Exports Education Punjab Company Sale Rawalpindi Gujranwala Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Best Top Fauji Cement Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab C ..

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab CM in new possible setup

8 minutes ago
 Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

45 minutes ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

2 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

2 hours ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

5 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.