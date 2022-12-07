Over 22 cement companies awarded for best annual performance

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) here on Wednesday distributed awards among 22 companies dealing in cement sales, exports and logistic support for their best annual performance during the fiscal year 2021-22.

During an annual ceremony, which was inaugurated by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, of Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL), Qamar Haris Manzoor, the first prize was given to Goraya Cement Dealers Gujranwala for its top performance.

In addition, in sales category, three prizes each were distributed for best performance among dealers of three zones including Rawalpindi, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Hazara, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab.

Under the export category, 1st prize was given to Sahil Zaryab limited, 2nd to Brother Ittefaq limited and 3rd to Ghulam Farooq.

Under logistic and transport category, first prize was taken by Ittihad Group, 2nd by Yousaf Sanwari Logistic cell, and 3rd by Al-Husnain construction company.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Mansoor attributed the success of FCCL to all stakeholders who have been equally playing their part in taking the company ahead. he said, the profit by the FCCL was being distributed among its stakeholders including Fauji foundation, which was a big shareholder.

He said, the Fauji Foundation was a big institution which had taken responsibility of taking care of martyrs' families by providing the health and education facilities.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, General Manager, Marketing and Sale, FCCl, Aziz Usmani said the sales of FCCL have reached to around 6 million tons during fiscal year 2021-22.

He said, the cement was being utilized for domestic construction and was also being exported to Afghanistan.