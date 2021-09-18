Over 2.6m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, with 159.52pc increase

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 2.6 million or exactly 26,86,537 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till September 15 registering increase of 159.52 per cent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Saturday, over 2.4 million or 2,414,000 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 0.95 million or 9,59,925 bales registering a surplus of 186.66 pc as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 3,34,863 bales.

Sindh generated over 1.7 million or 17,26,612 bales registering an increase of 146.54 pc as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 7,00,331 bales.

Textile mills bought 23,50,505 bales while exporters purchased one thousand bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't buy during the cotton season 2020-21.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 10,01,860 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 2,32,550 bales.

Total 472 ginning factories were operational in the country including 255 in Punjab.

3,35,032 bales cotton stock was available in ginning factories.