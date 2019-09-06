Over 270 agreements worth over 3.4 trillion rubles ($51.54 billion) have been signed at the fifth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far East Yury Trutnev said on Friday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Over 270 agreements worth over 3.4 trillion rubles ($51.54 billion) have been signed at the fifth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far East Yury Trutnev said on Friday.

"[Over 270] agreements worth 3.4 trillion rubles have been signed.

The final amount of money is being specified, but it reaches around 3.4 or 3.5 trillion rubles," Trutnev said at the final press conference.

Meanwhile, 220 agreements, contracts, memorandums and protocols worth 3.1 trillion rubles were signed at the 2018 edition of the EEF.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.