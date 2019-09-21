Over 2,800 Enterprises to Take Part in China-ASEAN Expo - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) A total of 2,848 companies from more than 30 nations will participate in the 16th China-ASEAN Expo that will be held in the southern Chinese Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Chinese media reported.

This year's expo will kick off in the city of Nanning on Saturday and will last until Tuesday.

The list of the participants includes 131 international companies from 20 countries, including South Korea, Poland and Australia, the Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, citing spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce Gao Feng.

According to Gao, 33 high-level forums will be held on the sidelines of the China-ASEAN Expo and the parallel China-ASEAN business and Investment Summit.

The China-ASEAN Expo was founded in 2004 as a platform for developing trade and relations between China and southeastern Asian nations.