Over 2m Cotton Bales Arrival Recorded
Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over two million bales have reached ginning factories
across Pakistan till September 30, registering a decrease of 59.4 per cent as compared to
corresponding period of the last year.
According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media
on Thursday, over 1.8 million bales have undergone the ginning process ie converted into bales
Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 726,767 bales registering a decrease of 64.88 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 20,69,433 bales.
Sindh generated 1,3,13,196 bales registering decrease of 55.57 per cent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 2,9,55,849 bales.
Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 58,133 bales.
Exporters/traders bought 400 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 18,48,905 bales.
Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not yet started procuring cotton in 2024,25, says the report. As many as 190,658 unsold bales stock was present.
Total 392 ginning factories were operational in the country.
Media Focal Person (PCCC) / Head of Technology Transfer, CCRI, Multan, Sajid Mahmood, said that several factors contributed to this year’s decline in cotton production. Additionally, extreme heatwaves in May and June, with temperatures reaching 48°C, led to the shedding of buds and fruit from the cotton plants. Prolonged heat reduced overall fruit development, and heavy monsoon rains caused further damage. Pests like whiteflies and pink bollworms also took a toll on the crop.
Moreover, Pakistan required climate-resilient, high-yield cotton varieties to counter the effects of climate change, said a press release issued here.
Recent Stories
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
More Stories From Business
-
Dengue hits back with 134 highest one day cases26 seconds ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Services’ trade up by 0.13% in July-August 20242 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 20246 hours ago
-
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries15 hours ago
-
Why oil price yet to ignite on Middle East escalation?15 hours ago
-
Oil prices rise further, stocks waver on Middle East worries17 hours ago
-
Digital retail payments rise to 84% in FY24, Governor SBP17 hours ago
-
Ch. Shafay meets Iranian Consul General16 hours ago