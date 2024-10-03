Over 2m cotton bales arrival recorded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over two million bales have reached ginning factories

across Pakistan till September 30, registering a decrease of 59.4 per cent as compared to

corresponding period of the last year.

According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media

on Thursday, over 1.8 million bales have undergone the ginning process ie converted into bales

Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 726,767 bales registering a decrease of 64.88 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 20,69,433 bales.

Sindh generated 1,3,13,196 bales registering decrease of 55.57 per cent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 2,9,55,849 bales.

Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 58,133 bales.

Exporters/traders bought 400 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 18,48,905 bales.

Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not yet started procuring cotton in 2024,25, says the report. As many as 190,658 unsold bales stock was present.

Total 392 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Media Focal Person (PCCC) / Head of Technology Transfer, CCRI, Multan, Sajid Mahmood, said that several factors contributed to this year’s decline in cotton production. Additionally, extreme heatwaves in May and June, with temperatures reaching 48°C, led to the shedding of buds and fruit from the cotton plants. Prolonged heat reduced overall fruit development, and heavy monsoon rains caused further damage. Pests like whiteflies and pink bollworms also took a toll on the crop.

Moreover, Pakistan required climate-resilient, high-yield cotton varieties to counter the effects of climate change, said a press release issued here.