Open Menu

Over 2m Cotton Bales Arrival Recorded

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Over 2m cotton bales arrival recorded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over two million bales have reached ginning factories

across Pakistan till September 30, registering a decrease of 59.4 per cent as compared to

corresponding period of the last year.

According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media

on Thursday, over 1.8 million bales have undergone the ginning process ie converted into bales

Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 726,767 bales registering a decrease of 64.88 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 20,69,433 bales.

Sindh generated 1,3,13,196 bales registering decrease of 55.57 per cent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 2,9,55,849 bales.

Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 58,133 bales.

Exporters/traders bought 400 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 18,48,905 bales.

Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not yet started procuring cotton in 2024,25, says the report. As many as 190,658 unsold bales stock was present.

Total 392 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Media Focal Person (PCCC) / Head of Technology Transfer, CCRI, Multan, Sajid Mahmood, said that several factors contributed to this year’s decline in cotton production. Additionally, extreme heatwaves in May and June, with temperatures reaching 48°C, led to the shedding of buds and fruit from the cotton plants. Prolonged heat reduced overall fruit development, and heavy monsoon rains caused further damage. Pests like whiteflies and pink bollworms also took a toll on the crop.

Moreover, Pakistan required climate-resilient, high-yield cotton varieties to counter the effects of climate change, said a press release issued here.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Technology Punjab May June September Textile Cotton Media From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

1 hour ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

6 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

15 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

15 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

15 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

15 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

15 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

15 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

15 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business