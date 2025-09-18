Open Menu

Over 2m Cotton Bales Arrival Recorded At Ginneries Till 15th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Over 2m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till 15th

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over two million bales reached ginning factories

across Pakistan till September 15 ,2025, registering an increase of 39.77 per cent as compared

to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to the

media on Thursday, over 1.7 million (17,76316) bales have undergone the ginning process ie

converted into bales Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 6,90,254 bales registering

an increase of 28.14 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 5,38,686 bales.

Sindh generated 13,14130 bales registering an increase of 46.77 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 4,18,788 bales. Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 75100 bales.

Exporters/traders bought 26400 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 16,52,204 bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't procure cotton in 20225,26, says the report. As many as 3,25,780 unsold bales stock was present.

Total 428 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan a ..

The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..

37 minutes ago
 Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

54 minutes ago
 Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch ac ..

Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite con ..

AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..

1 hour ago
 EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough o ..

EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under ..

Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50

2 hours ago
 Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

2 hours ago
 ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enha ..

ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration

2 hours ago
 IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA c ..

IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman

2 hours ago
 wBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Resul ..

WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for ..

UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business