Over 2m Cotton Bales Arrival Recorded At Ginneries Till 15th
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over two million bales reached ginning factories
across Pakistan till September 15 ,2025, registering an increase of 39.77 per cent as compared
to corresponding period of last year.
According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to the
media on Thursday, over 1.7 million (17,76316) bales have undergone the ginning process ie
converted into bales Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 6,90,254 bales registering
an increase of 28.14 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 5,38,686 bales.
Sindh generated 13,14130 bales registering an increase of 46.77 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 4,18,788 bales. Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 75100 bales.
Exporters/traders bought 26400 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 16,52,204 bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't procure cotton in 20225,26, says the report. As many as 3,25,780 unsold bales stock was present.
Total 428 ginning factories were operational in the country.
