Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Over 30 Bln USD Of Investment Signed In SW China's Chongqing

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Over 30 bln USD of investment signed in SW China's Chongqing

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :In the first quarter of this year, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has inked 70 major projects with a total contract investment value of over 208 billion Yuan (about 30 billion U.S. Dollars), said local authorities.

A joint signing ceremony was held Thursday in the city's Jiulongpo District. These new investments will be spread across key industries including intelligent and networked new energy vehicles (NEVs), integrated circuits, biomedicine, software information, as well as scientific and technological innovation.

Over 78 percent of the projects involve deals of more than 1 billion yuan. Notably, five of the projects signed are for investments exceeding 10 billion yuan, according to the district's government.

Chongqing is expected to build more industrial bases, such as new energy power battery and pharmaceutical production bases, in the future. Ten projects concerning intelligent and networked NEVs with contract investment of about 31.7 billion yuan were inked, including a construction plan for the T3 travel service company's regional headquarters for its business in western China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Company Vehicles Chongqing Government Billion

Recent Stories

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshipper ..

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

4 minutes ago
 On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

5 hours ago
 DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives inv ..

Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives invitation to visit Oman

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.