CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) At least 34 people have been killed in a shelling of a market in the Sudanese city of Omdurman, across the Nile from the country's capital, Khartoum, the Khartoum State Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

"Thirty-four people have been killed among the merchants of Omdurman's people's market as a result of indiscriminate shelling," the ministry said in a statement, adding that there were children among the killed.

The shelling occurred on Tuesday night, the ministry specified.

The Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group have yet to make official statements about the shelling.

In mid-April, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular military and the RSF, with the epicenter located in the capital, Khartoum. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet. Hundreds of people have been killed and nearly 3 million have been displaced by the ongoing conflict in Sudan, almost 700,000 of whom have left the country, according to the United Nations.