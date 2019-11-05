Over 300 Brazilian Beaches Contaminated With Crude Oil - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) More than 300 beaches in Brazil have been reported contaminated following a massive oil spill, media said on Tuesday.

Since September, Brazil has been trying to deal with a spill of crude oil in the northeastern part of the country. The ongoing crisis is being described as unprecedented by both government officials and ecologists.

A police investigation has detected traces of oil in 314 beaches, according to the Caracas-based Telesur tv channel.

Agencia Brasil news agency reported that the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation had decided to temporarily limit tourist access to Abrolhos Marine National Park due to reports of oil spots nearby.

The police think that the spill could have occurred 434 miles off the Brazilian coast on July 28 or July 29 after a vessel sailed under a Greek flag made a stop in Venezuela. This theory is corroborated by earlier reports by the Brazilian environment ministry indicating that the oil is likely to be of Venezuelan origin. The state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela has denied any involvement in the ecological catastrophe.