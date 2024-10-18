Open Menu

Over 3.1m Cotton Bales Arrival Recorded At Ginneries Till Oct 15

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Over 3.1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Oct 15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The seed cotton (phutti) equivalent to over 3.1 million (3,101,743) bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till October 15, 2024, registering a decrease of 48.27 per cent compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), issued to media on Friday, over 2.7 million (2,736,449) bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales.

Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 1,185,647 bales registering a decrease of 53.38 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 2,543,100 bales.

Sindh generated 1,916,096 bales registering a decrease of 44.51 per cent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 3,452,986 bales.

Arrivals in Balochistan were recorded at 94,850 bales.

Exporters/ traders bought 3,200 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 2,590,977 bales. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not yet started procuring cotton in 2024-25, says the report. As many as 507,566 unsold bales stock was present. Total 536 ginning factories were operational in the country, said a press release issued here.

