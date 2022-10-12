UrduPoint.com

Over 33.70% Surplus Witnessed In Pak-BD Trade: SBP

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan's goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of over 33.70 percent during two months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $129.279 million against $96.688 million during same period of last year, showing 33.70 percent growth.

The overall exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $144.117 million during July-August (2022-23) against exports of $106.415 million during July-August (2021-22), showing growth of 35.42 percent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, exports to Bangladesh during August 2022 also increased by 31.10 percent, from US $ 55.382 million to US $72.610 million.

Similarly, on month-on-month basis, exports of Bangladesh were also increased by 1.54 percent during August 2022 in comparison with exports of US $71.

507 million in July 2022, SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan's exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 11.34 percent in two months, from US $4574.040 million to US $5092.977 million, the SBP data said.

On the other hand, the imports from Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at $ 14.838 million against $9.727 million last year, showing an increase of 52.54 percent.

Meanwhile, year-to-year basis, imports from Bangladesh during August 2022, also rose by 19.82 percent from US $6.209 million last year to US $7.440 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Bangladesh increased by 0.56 percent during August as compared to the import of US $7.398 million in July 2022, SBP data said.

The overall imports decreased by 2.11 percent, from US $11338.004 million to US $11098.019 million during the period under review.

