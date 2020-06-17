Over 350,000 COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Beijing After Cluster Detected at Food Market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The health authorities of the Chinese capital have conducted over 350,000 tests for COVID-19 since June 13 following the detection of an infection cluster at Xinfadi, the biggest wholesale market in Asia, Zhang Qiang, the deputy director general of the organizational department of the Beijing municipal committee, said on Wednesday.

"Since June 13, 356,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus nucleic acid in Beijing," Zhang said at a press conference adding that the majority of those tested are employees of the market.

The new cluster of COVID-19 cases was detected in Beijing last week after dozens of people linked to the Xinfadi food market tested positive for the coronavirus.

Over 100 new local cases have been identified since June 11.

The Beijing authorities have said that the Chinese capital was in "wartime emergency mode" and have raised the city's emergency response level from three to two, thus reimposing strict containment measures in local residential communities.

Beijing has registered 37 cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, including six asymptomatic ones. All of them are linked to the wholesale market.