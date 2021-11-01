UrduPoint.com

Over 36% Surplus Witnessed In Pakistan-Bangladesh Trade: SBP

Over 36% surplus witnessed in Pakistan-Bangladesh trade: SBP

Pakistan's goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of 36.90 percent during first three months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan's goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of 36.90 percent during first three months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $ 175.389 million during July-September (2021-22) against exports of $ 127.487 million during July-September (2020-21), showing growth of 37.57 percent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, exports to Bangladesh during September 2021 also increased by 65.72 percent, from US $ 41.619 million to US $68.974 million.

Similarly on month-on-month basis, exports of Bangladesh were rose by 24.54 percent during September 2021 in comparison with exports of US $ 55.382 million in August 2021, SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed increase of 35.

24 percent in three months, from US $5.353 billion to US $ 7.241 billion.

On the other hand, the imports from Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at $ 17.446 million against $ 12.118 million last year, showing an increase of 43.96 percent.

Meanwhile, year-to-year basis, imports from Bangladesh during September 2021 also increased by 79.30 percent from US $4.305 million last year to US $7.719 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Bangladesh rose by 24.31 percent during September 2021 when compared to the import of US $6.209 million in August 2021, SBP data said.

The overall imports into the country increased by 64.26 percent, from US $10.637 billion to US $ 17.473 billion.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $157.943 million against $115.369 million during same period of last year, showing 36.90 percent growth.

