Over 3.807 million tons wheat available for domestic consumption

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Over 3.807 million tons of wheat available for fulfilling the domestic requirements of stole food, where as crop sowing was gaining momentum across the wheat producing areas in the country.

So far Punjab has released over 2.228 million tons of wheat in order to provide wheat, flour and other related products on affordable prices and keeping the demand and supply smooth for domestic consumers, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that stocks was recorded at wheat stocks in Punjab was recorded at 2.229 million tons by end of last week, adding that imported consignments were also arriving as according to the schedules.

Meanwhile, wheat stocks in Sindh stood at 1.009 million tons as the province also released about 250, 168 tons for bridging demand and supply gaps and keep the prices sustainable in local markets, he added.

The grains reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was registered at 192,192 tons and so far the province has released over 372, 292 tons in order to fulfill the domestic requirements of the commodity, he added.

In Balochistan, he said that wheat stocks recorded at 23,177 tons, where as 69,296 tons of grains were also released to fulfill the requirements.

Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Service Corporation has 353, 113 tons of wheat stocks and so far corporation had released over 1.134 million tons for domestic consumptions, he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council has distributed about 200 tons of 05 high-yielding diseases resistant and climate tolerant seed verities in order to achieve higher per-acre output of major staple food crop in the country.

The seed have been distributed among the progressive farmers, field extensions and small scale growers with a Primary focus to raise high quality certified seeds to meet its future requirements.

The seed verities that have been provided to farmers included Pak-2013, Zincol, Borlaug 2016, Markaz 2019 and Dara 2020.

These were breeder seeds that would have an multiplier impact for realizing the need of certified seeds and help in producing and bringing a vast area under high yielding seed verities production.

Besides, about 400,000 tons of certified seeds comprising on 35-40 percent of local requirements would be available with public sector to tackle with the Rabi season needs.

Besides, the seed was also available with farmers and private seed companies in order to fulfill the requirements, where as government was also making efforts to ensure availability of certified seed to enhance per-acre crop yield.

Wheat sowing during current was expected to enhance by 2-3 percent in irrigated areas in the country due to increase in the minimum support price and incentive package for Rabi crop, which has encouraged the farmers to grow more crop during the season.

