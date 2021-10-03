UrduPoint.com

Over 3.8m Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan, With 101.65pc Increase

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 01:40 PM

Over 3.8m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, with 101.65pc increase

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 3.8 million or exactly 38,46,463 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till October Ist 2021 registering increase of 101.65 per cent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Sunday, over 3.4 million or 34,23,329 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 1.4 million or 14,95,878 bales registering a surplus of 103.03 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 7,36,760 bales.

Sindh generated over 2.3 million or 23,50,585 bales  registering an increase of 100.77 pc as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 11,70,758 bales.

Textile mills bought 33,03,500  bales while  exporters purchased 3600 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't buy during the cotton season 2021-22.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 11,34,028 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 3,92,900 bales.

Total 556 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 5,39,363 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.

