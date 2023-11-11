Open Menu

Over 40 Mln Tonnes Of Autumn Grain Purchased In China

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Over 40 mln tonnes of autumn grain purchased in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) China is stepping up the purchase of autumn grain, with companies in the country's major grain-producing areas purchasing over 40 million tonnes of grain so far, data from the National food and Strategic Reserves Administration showed Friday.

The administration said that purchasing activities in the market had been brisk, with grain prices remaining relatively stable.

Local governments should provide better services for farmers and toughen their crackdown on all types of irregularities to maintain market order and safeguard the rights and interests of farmers, it said.

It also called for efforts to closely monitor the prices of major autumn grain products, such as rice, corn and soybeans, and provide region-specific countermeasures against adverse weather

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Market All From Million

Recent Stories

PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh t ..

PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh today

2 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

11 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

11 hours ago
Tennis: ATP Sofia results

Tennis: ATP Sofia results

12 hours ago
 Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possibl ..

Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possible

12 hours ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report in Parvez El ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report in Parvez Ellahi's case

12 hours ago
 Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for prot ..

Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for protecting of women's rights

13 hours ago
 Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of fed ..

Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of federation’: Solangi

13 hours ago
 Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as A ..

Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business