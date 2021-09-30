UrduPoint.com

Over 40% Of German Business Leaders Prefer Government Of 'Traffic Light Coalition' - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Over 40% of German business leaders would like to see the formation of the so-called traffic light coalition with the participation of Social Democratic Party (SPD), the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), and the Greens following the elections, the national WirtschaftsWoche portal reported, citing a poll by the Civey research center.

As many as 45% of heads of the German companies are in favor of the traffic light coalition, and 30% support the Jamaica coalition, involving the Greens, the conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the liberals.

The coalition of the CDU/CSU bloc, the SPD, and the FDP attracted support of 13% of respondents. The so-called big coalition with social democrats and Christian democrats took the fourth place with 6% of votes.

The research was conducted on Monday and Tuesday among 1,500 respondents.

The Federal elections in Germany took place on Sunday. The SPD came in first, having gained more votes than the ruling CDU/CSU bloc. The Greens and the FDP took the third and the fourth places, respectively. The parties are now in the process of negotiating the formation of a coalition government.

