Over 40% of Ukrainians Say Kiev Had No Chance of Canceling Russian Gas Pipeline - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Slightly over 40% of Ukrainians think their government stood no chance of forcing Russia to abandon its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, a poll published Thursday by Ukraine's Rating Group found.

The phone survey of 2,500 adults revealed that 20% blamed former President Petro Poroshenko for failing to cancel the pipeline, which will bring Russian natural gas to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.

Three percent of those polled pushed all the blame to incumbent Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while 25% blamed both presidents.

Ukraine relies on Russian gas transit fees for billions of Dollars. The United States agreed in July to drop its opposition to the project in return for German energy security guarantees for Ukraine. The gas pipeline operator now plans to have it in operation by the end of this year.