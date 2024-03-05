Over 400 Business Leaders Attend ICCI Conference In Dubai
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 07:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Dubai Business Conference, organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), attracted a significant turnout, with over 400 attendees, including investors and business leaders from Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and around the world.
The event was aiming to highlight the trade and investment potential existing in different sectors of the national economy as well as the scope of joint ventures and investment friendly policies to attract foreign direct investment in the country, said a press release.
Addressing the conference Abdul Rahman Al Muaini, UAE's Secretary of Economic Affairs emphasizing Dubai cosmopolitan nature with a population exceeding 200 nationalities.He attributed the city's attractiveness to its modern business systems, extensive trade opportunities and secure investment environment.
He also appreciated Pakistan's potential for investment, particularly in sectors like agriculture, IT and stressed the need for enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of both the countries.
ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari expressed his gratitude for the conference's organization and highlighted the participation of over 170 Pakistani delegates.
He emphasized Pakistan's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and its vast potential for investors.
He specifically mentioned opportunities in real estate, hospitality (five-star hotels and shopping malls), and IT sector in Pakistan.
Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE,Faisal Niaz Tirmizia lauded the ICCI's initiative to bring investment in Pakistan. He expressed confidence that the conference would encourage Emirati investment in Pakistan, further strengthening bilateral relations.
The Ambassador envisioned the conference fostering a new environment for collaboration and mutual benefit.
Group Leader founder group ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik said that the purpose of this business conference was to increase business and trade opportunities between the two countries.
The Government of Pakistan is providing a business and investment-friendly environment ,Investors from all over the world and urged the investors from UAE to take benefit from these opportunities.
