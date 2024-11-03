Over 4.2m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Oct 31

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 4.2 million (42,91,105) bales have reached

ginning factories across Pakistan till October 31, 2024, registering a decrease of

36.84 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA)

issued here Sunday, over 3.7 million (37,90,139) bales had undergone the ginning

process i.e converted into bales.

Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 18,42,257 bales registering a decrease

of 38.53 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals

were recorded 29,96,921 bales.

Sindh generated 24,48,848 bales registering a decrease of 35.51 percent as compared

to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 37,97,085 bales.

Arrivals of seed cotton in Baluchistan were recorded at 1,31,800 bales.

Exporters/traders bought 31,000 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 35,35,733 bales.

Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) had not yet started procuring cotton in 2024,25,

says the report. As many as 724,372 unsold bales stock was present.

A total of 560 ginning factories were operational in the country.