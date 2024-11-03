Open Menu

Over 4.2m Cotton Bales Arrival Recorded At Ginneries Till Oct 31

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Over 4.2m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Oct 31

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 4.2 million (42,91,105) bales have reached

ginning factories across Pakistan till October 31, 2024, registering a decrease of

36.84 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA)

issued here Sunday, over 3.7 million (37,90,139) bales had undergone the ginning

process i.e converted into bales.

Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 18,42,257 bales registering a decrease

of 38.53 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals

were recorded 29,96,921 bales.

Sindh generated 24,48,848 bales registering a decrease of 35.51 percent as compared

to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 37,97,085 bales.

Arrivals of seed cotton in Baluchistan were recorded at 1,31,800 bales.

Exporters/traders bought 31,000 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 35,35,733 bales.

Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) had not yet started procuring cotton in 2024,25,

says the report. As many as 724,372 unsold bales stock was present.

A total of 560 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab October Sunday Textile Cotton Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

5 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

14 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

14 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

15 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

15 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

15 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

15 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

15 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

15 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

15 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business