UrduPoint.com

Over 4.2m Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan, With 40.28 Pc Decrease

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Over 4.2m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, with 40.28 pc decrease

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 4.2 million or exactly 42,80,500 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till December 1, 2022 registering a decrease of 40.28 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Saturday, over 4.1 million or 41,59,041 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 2.5 million or 25,15,167 bales registering a decrease of 31.63 percentas compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 36,79,016 bales.

Sindh generated over 1.7 million or 17,65,333 bales registering decrease of 49.40 pcas compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals wererecorded 34,79,102 bales.

Textile mills bought 35,68,857 bales while exporters purchased 4900 bales and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP)didn't buy during the cotton season 2022-23.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 8,07,529 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 4,53,586 bales.

Total 404 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 7,06,743 cotton bales of unsold stock was available in ginning factories.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Punjab Buy Bahawalnagar December Cotton Million

Recent Stories

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

6 minutes ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

2 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

2 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.