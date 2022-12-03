Over 4.2m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, with 40.28 pc decrease

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 4.2 million or exactly 42,80,500 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till December 1, 2022 registering a decrease of 40.28 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Saturday, over 4.1 million or 41,59,041 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 2.5 million or 25,15,167 bales registering a decrease of 31.63 percentas compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 36,79,016 bales.

Sindh generated over 1.7 million or 17,65,333 bales registering decrease of 49.40 pcas compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals wererecorded 34,79,102 bales.

Textile mills bought 35,68,857 bales while exporters purchased 4900 bales and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP)didn't buy during the cotton season 2022-23.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 8,07,529 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 4,53,586 bales.

Total 404 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 7,06,743 cotton bales of unsold stock was available in ginning factories.