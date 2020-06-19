UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over $430Mln Funneled From Belgazprombank To Bank In Latvia - Belarusian Official

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

Over $430Mln Funneled From Belgazprombank to Bank in Latvia - Belarusian Official

More than $430 million were funneled from an account in Belarusian Belgazprombank, that used to be headed by a presidential hopeful Viktor Babariko, to a bank in Latvia in several years, the chair of the state control committee, Ivan Tertel, said Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) More than $430 million were funneled from an account in Belarusian Belgazprombank, that used to be headed by a presidential hopeful Viktor Babariko, to a bank in Latvia in several years, the chair of the state control committee, Ivan Tertel, said Thursday.

"Money laundering schemes were discovered that allowed to funnel large sums in foreign currency to foreign banks for loyal companies. One of such companies is Latvian bank ABLV. According to our Latvian colleagues more than $430 million was funneled from Belgazprombank accounts to this bank's accounts in several years," Tertel said.

The state control committee said earlier in the day that Babariko was detained due to an attempt to influence witnesses and conceal evidence.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Latvia Money From Million

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

2 hours ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

4 hours ago

Chairman district East inaugurates two monuments

2 hours ago

Russia to stop blocking the Telegram messenger ser ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.