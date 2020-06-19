Over $430Mln Funneled From Belgazprombank to Bank in Latvia - Belarusian Official

More than $430 million were funneled from an account in Belarusian Belgazprombank, that used to be headed by a presidential hopeful Viktor Babariko, to a bank in Latvia in several years, the chair of the state control committee, Ivan Tertel, said Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) More than $430 million were funneled from an account in Belarusian Belgazprombank, that used to be headed by a presidential hopeful Viktor Babariko, to a bank in Latvia in several years, the chair of the state control committee, Ivan Tertel, said Thursday.

"Money laundering schemes were discovered that allowed to funnel large sums in foreign currency to foreign banks for loyal companies. One of such companies is Latvian bank ABLV. According to our Latvian colleagues more than $430 million was funneled from Belgazprombank accounts to this bank's accounts in several years," Tertel said.

The state control committee said earlier in the day that Babariko was detained due to an attempt to influence witnesses and conceal evidence.