Over 44,000 Canadian Businesses Apply In One Day For COVID-19 Wage Subsidy - Trudeau

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Over 44,000 Canadian Businesses Apply in One Day for COVID-19 Wage Subsidy - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) At least 44,000 Canadian businesses hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have applied for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) since it was rolled out on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

"Since yesterday, more than 44,000 businesses have already applied online [for the CEWS]," Trudeau said during the daily pandemic briefing.

Under the government's Emergency Wage Subsidy program, businesses that have seen revenues drop by at least 15 percent in March and 30 percent onward can apply to receive 75 percent wage subsidies to keep employees on payroll while much of the economy is shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total the Canadian government will spend over $176 billion on stimulus measures as the economy will likely remain beset by the virus in the coming months.

