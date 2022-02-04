Over 46% surplus witnessed in Pak-Bangladesh trade: SBP

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan's goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of 46.65 percent during first six months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $399.408 million during July-December (2021-22) against exports of $ 274.246 million during July-December (2020-21), showing growth of 45.63 percent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, exports to Bangladesh during December 2021 also increased by 52.01 percent, from US $ 54.433 million to US $82.746 million.

Similarly on month-on-month basis, exports of Bangladesh were rose by 14.38 percent during December 2021 in comparison with exports of US $ 72.339 million in November 2021, SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed increase of 28.96 percent in six months, from US $11.

814 billion to US $ 15.236 billion.

On the other hand, the imports from Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at $ 50.667 million against $36.454 million last year, showing an increase of 38.98 percent.

Meanwhile, year-to-year basis, imports from Bangladesh during December 2021 also increased by 40.58 percent from US $8.429 million last year to US $11.850 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Bangladesh rose by 12.22 percent during December 2021 when compared to the import of US $10.559 million in November 2021, SBP data said.

The overall imports into the country increased by 56.93 percent, from US $23.201 billion to US $ 36.411 billion.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $348.741 million against $237.792 million during same period of last year, showing 46.65 percent growth.

