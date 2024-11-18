Over 4.8m Cotton Bales Arrive At Ginning Units By 15th
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 4.8 million (48,93,948) bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till November 15, registering a decrease of 33.60 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.
According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media on Monday, over 4.5 million (45,06,779) bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales
Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 22,44,880 bales registering a decrease of 34.53 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 34,28,915 bales.
Sindh generated 26,49,068 bales registering a decrease of 32.79 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 39,41,709 bales. Arrivals in Balochistan were recorded at 1,49,900 bales.
Exporters/traders bought 38000 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 41,39,582 bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not yet started procuring cotton in 2024-25, says the report.
Over 515 ginning factories are operational in the country.
