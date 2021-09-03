Over 5% surplus witnessed in Pakistan-Bangladesh trade: SBP

Pakistan's goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of 5.71 percent during first month of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan's goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of 5.71 percent during first month of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $ 51.033 million during July (2021-22) against exports of $ 48.297 million during July (2020-21), showing growth of 5.66 percent, SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan's exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 19.73 percent in first month, from $1.

885 billion to $2.257 billion, the SBP data said.

On the other hand, the imports from Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at $ 3.518 million against $ 3.948 million last year, showing a decrease of 10.89 percent in July (2021-22).

The overall imports rose by 51.70 percent, from $3.557 billion to $5.396 billion, according to the data.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $47.515 million against $44.349 million during same period of last year, showing 63.58 percent growth.

