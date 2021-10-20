Over 50 People Arrested in China in Case of Oil Smuggling Worth $22Mln - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Chinese law enforcement officials have arrested 56 people in the southeast of the country on suspicion of oil smuggling worth almost $22 million, media reported on Wednesday.

An organized smuggling network of four criminal gangs was successfully uncovered as a result of an anti-smuggling police operation in the Chinese province of Fujian, the China news Service (CNS) said.

The police confiscated eight vessels used for smuggling, more than 910 tonnes of petroleum products, and over 2.4 million Yuan in cash (about $375,545). According to the case file, the smugglers managed to transport almost 20,000 tonnes of oil in total. The amount of transactions reached 140 million yuan.

The operation was carried out at the end of August. The investigation is ongoing.