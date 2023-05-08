UrduPoint.com

Over 50 Students Hospitalized After Smelling Gas In Osaka Elementary School - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Over 50 students were hospitalized after a gas smell was detected at Kamei Elementary School in Yao, Japanese Kyodo news reported on Monday.

Around 09:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT), a gas smell was reported at elementary school in Osaka prefecture. As of 11:00 a.m.

, the smell was still present with a possibility of a gas leak not ruled out.

After the smell was detected, the children were evacuated to the school yard, where several dozen complained about feeling unwell. At least 51 children were hospitalized, Kyodo News said.

All the children were conscious and their health was not in danger. The origin of the smell was investigated by local authorities, the report added.

