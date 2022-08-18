UrduPoint.com

Over 50,000 UK Rail Workers Embark On New Strike Action Protesting Record Inflation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Over 50,000 employees of the United Kingdom's National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) started another round of strikes on Thursday protesting against job cuts, low pay amid record inflation while also demanding the improvement of working conditions.

"Over 50,000 workers across Network Rail, London Overground, London Underground and other 14 train operating companies will walkout this week following no breakthrough in any talks," the RMT said in a statement.

Rail network workers are scheduled to hold protests on Thursday and Saturday, while the London underground and overground union members plan a walkout on Friday, the RMT added.

Moreover, two other unions ” Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite ” will join the industrial strike expected to halt around 80% of the railway services across the country, according to the Sky news broadcaster.

The UK has been facing a wave of strikes in recent months due to record inflation in the country. In particular, annual inflation in the UK rose to a new 40-year high of 10,1% in July from 9.4% in June, according to the UK Office for National Statistics.

