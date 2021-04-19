Over 5,011 water courses developed under NAEP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Over 5, 011 water courses were maintained and developed across the country to conserve rapidly depleting water resources for irrigation as well as bring maximum land under production of agriculture produces.

The initiative had been taken under National Program For Improvement Of Watercourses In Pakistan: Phase-II, which was the major component of the Prime Minister National Agricultural Emergency Program (NAEP).

The initiative was taken to revive local agriculture sector through introducing different interventions to revive the sector for sustainable economic growth in the country, said Senior Joint Secretary and Spokesman Federal Ministry of National food Security and Research Dr Javed Hammayun.

Talking to APP hereon Monday, he said the program had witnessed significant progress and different measures were taken for enhancing output of all major crops including wheat, rice, sugarcane and maize.

He informed that Pakistan was one among the countries, which was facing acute water shortage, besides, other vulnerabilities occurring due to climate change.

Besides, developing and maintaining the water courses about 1,200 water tanks were also constructed for harvesting rains water and enhancing water storage capacities for irrigation, he added.

The Spokesman further informed that under National Program For Improvement of Watercourses In Pakistan: Phase-II, about 1,229 water courses and 201 water tanks were developed in Punjab, where as 1,575 water courses and 429 tanks were established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province that would help in water conservation.

Meanwhile, he said 1,878 water courses and 380 water tanks were also developed in Balochistan province to bring maximum land under crop production to exploit the agriculture potential of the province.

Under water courses development program, about 210 water courses and 131 water tanks were developed in Gilgit-Baltistan and 119 reservoirs and 76 tanks in Azad Kashmir, he added.

The spokesman further said under crop enhancement initiatives, the government had also provided 210,400 bags of certified rice seeds on subsidized rates to growers of Punjab Province to achieve maximum per-acre output of the crop during current sowing season.

Besides, the provision of certified seeds, other inputs and technical and mechanical assistance were also provided to them under the crop enhancement component of the program, he added.

Meanwhile, the government had produced over 76,600 bio-agent cards to reduce use of chemical spray and pesticides on different crops for promoting echo-friendly agriculture in the country.

The bio-agents cards were also distributed among the sugarcane farmer for biological control of insects for producing chemical free agriculture produces by reducing the reliance on the use of chemicals, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the government had launched Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Program (NAEP) of Rs 309 billion in different areas of agriculture sector on cost sharing basis between the federal and provincial governments.

The program also included conservation of water, increase in yields of major crops, livestock initiative for small and medium farmers, transformation of agriculture produce market, and increased access of farmers to finance.